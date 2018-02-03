FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
February 3, 2018 / 7:27 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Soccer - Betis defender Feddal ruled out for six months with injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Real Betis defender Zou Feddal will miss the rest of the season after rupturing his Achilles tendon against Villarreal on Saturday.

The Moroccan central defender was taken off after suffering the injury in the 52nd minute of Betis’s 2-1 La Liga win at the Benito Villamarin.

“You will be out for six months but we are convinced you will return stronger than before, with more hope and desire than ever,” said Betis on Twitter.

Feddal has become an important part of Betis’s team since joining in July 2017.

“Thanks for all the love. I will be out of the team’s colours for a while but my support will always accompany my team mates,” wrote Feddal in a tweet.

“Another obstacle to overcome which I will do with a lot of hope and strength. Thanks for the three points, team.”

Reporting by Rik Sharma; Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
