#Sports News
October 28, 2017 / 10:26 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Albacete player suffers painful injury - from team mate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Albacete defender Mariano Bittolo required 10 stitches to his penis on Saturday after being struck by the studs of his team mate Roman Zozulya in a 0-0 Spanish Segunda Division draw with SD Huesca.

The Argentine left back was left writhing around on the floor in agony after tangling with Zozulya as Albacete defended a high ball in the 82nd minute and he called for immediate medical attention.

Club doctor Eduardo Rodriguez told Spanish newspaper Marca the player needed 10 stitches to the affected area immediately after being substituted but was not expected to miss any further games.

Reporting by Richard Martin,; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
