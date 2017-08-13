FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Celta's Guidetti misses start of season with broken collarbone
#Sports News
August 13, 2017 / 9:46 PM / 13 hours ago

Celta's Guidetti misses start of season with broken collarbone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - Manchester United v Celta Vigo - UEFA Europa League Semi Final Second Leg - Old Trafford, Manchester, England - 11/5/17 Celta Vigo's John Guidetti celebrates after Facundo Roncaglia scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Celta Vigo will be deprived of centre forward John Guidetti for the start of the La Liga season after the Sweden international broke his right collarbone in a friendly against AS Roma on Sunday.

The striker was taken off in the 16th minute of the game at Celta's Balaidos home, which the Galicians won 4-1, after winning a penalty from a foul by Federico Fazio.

Coach Juan Carlos Unzue told a news conference that the former Manchester City and Celtic striker, who joined Celta in 2015, could be out for up to six weeks.

Guidetti scored nine goals in all competitions last season as Celta reached the semi-finals of the King's Cup and the Europa League.

Celta open their league season at home to Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Clare Fallon

