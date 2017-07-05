FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Real Madrid defender Coentrao joins Sporting on loan
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 5, 2017 / 1:55 PM / a month ago

Real Madrid defender Coentrao joins Sporting on loan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo and teammate Fabio Coentrao attend a ceremony after winning La Liga title at the headquarters of Madrid's regional government in Madrid, Spain, May 22, 2017.Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - Real Madrid's full back Fabio Coentrao has joined Sporting in his native Portugal on a one-year loan from the Spanish club.

"I’m very happy to have the chance to play at this great club," he said on Twitter.

Coentrao signed for Madrid from Benfica in 2011 for 30 million euros (26.33 million pounds).

He will be looking to resurrect a career that has been blighted with injury in his second loan spell away from the Spanish capital following a year at Monaco in 2015/16.

Coentrao has played 106 games in five full seasons for Real, spending the 2015-16 campaign on loan at Monaco. He has never played more than 20 league games in a single season. In that time he has won two La Liga titles, two Champions Leagues and a King's Cup.

He has made 51 appearances for Portugal, although a thigh injury prevented him from taking part in his country's victorious Euro 2016 campaign.

Following an injury-ravaged season at Monaco, where he played 15 league games, Coentrao returned to Madrid last summer.

He made six appearances in all competitions last season but was left out of the squad for the Champions League final victory over Juventus.

Reporting by Joseph Casinelli; Editing by Hugh Lawson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.