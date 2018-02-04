FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
February 4, 2018 / 9:19 PM / Updated a day ago

Seedorf poised to coach Deportivo - reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Deportivo La Coruna are poised to appoint former AC Milan and Real Madrid midfielder Clarence Seedorf as their coach, Spanish media reported on Sunday.

The Dutchman, who previously managed Milan and Chinese side Shenzhen, will take over as the team’s third coach this season after Cristobal Parralo, who was sacked on Sunday, and Pepe Mel.

Depor, 18th in La Liga and three points from safety, were crushed 5-0 by Real Sociedad on Friday and have not won in seven league games.

Seedorf won the Champions League five times as a player along with five league titles in Spain, Italy and the Netherlands.

The 41-year-old has taken charge of only 36 games as a coach, with Depor turning to him after first-choice Martin Lasarte reportedly rejected their offer.

Reporting by Rik Sharma, editing by Ed Osmond

