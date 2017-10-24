FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mel sacked by Deportivo La Coruna after poor start to season
October 24, 2017 / 3:53 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Mel sacked by Deportivo La Coruna after poor start to season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Deportivo La Coruna sacked Pepe Mel on Tuesday after a poor start to the Liga season and appointed B team coach Cristobal Parralo in his place until the end of the current campaign.

Football Soccer - Deportivo Coruna v Atletico Madrid - Spanish La Liga Santander - Riazor Stadium, A Coruna, Spain, 2/3/17 Deportivo Coruna's coach Jose "Pepe" Mel Perez. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

“The club want to thank the Madrid-born coach and his staff for their dedication, effort and professionalism which they showed during the time they were in charge of the first team squad,” Deportivo said in a statement.

Mel, who was appointed in February, is the fifth coach to be dismissed by president Tino Fernandez since he took over in 2014.

The Galician side are 16th in La Liga having won just two matches this season with eight points from nine games, and the 2-1 home defeat by Girona on Monday sealed former West Bromwich Albion coach Mel’s fate.

Reporting by Rik Sharma, editing by Pritha Sarkar

