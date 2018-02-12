Wanda Metropolitano chosen as King's Cup final venue

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium has been chosen as the venue for this season’s King’s Cup final between Barcelona and Sevilla, the Spanish football federation announced on Monday.

The game, which will take place on Apr. 21, will be the first final to be held at the 68,000-capacity arena, which opened in September last year and will also host the 2019 Champions League final.

Atletico Madrid’s previous stadium the Vicente Calderon hosted the last two King’s Cup finals, including the 2016 edition between Barca and Sevilla, which the Catalans won 2-0 after extra-time.

Triple Cup holders Barcelona, winners a record 29-times, became the first team in the history of the competition to reach the final for five consecutive seasons after seeing off Valencia in the semi-finals, while Sevilla overcame Leganes.