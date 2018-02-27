FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Business
Technology
The Trump Effect
Environment
China
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Sports News
February 27, 2018 / 9:42 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

Real's Ronaldo gamble backfires as Espanyol snatch late win

Joseph Walker

2 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Real Madrid rested Cristiano Ronaldo and suffered a fifth Liga defeat of the season as Espanyol’s Gerard Moreno struck late for a 1-0 win over the Spanish and European champions on Tuesday.

Related Coverage

Catalan forward Moreno wasted a number of chances but his last-minute volley took a wicked deflection off defender Raphael Varane to secure Espanyol’s first victory over Real in 11 years.

Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Espanyol vs Real Madrid - RCDE Stadium, Barcelona, Spain - February 27, 2018 Espanyol’s Gerard Moreno celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Real coach Zinedine Zidane rested Ronaldo ahead of next week’s visit to Paris St-Germain in the Champions League and, a promising opening spell aside, his side were second best.

Real stay third on 51 points from 26 games, seven behind second-placed Atletico Madrid, who host Leganes on Wednesday, and 14 adrift of pacesetters Barcelona who play on Thursday.

Espanyol’s Moreno had wasted a gilt-edged chance in the first half when he pounced on a wayward Varane clearance before seeing an effort incorrectly ruled out by the linesman’s flag.

After the break Oscar Duarte clipped the bar before Moreno’s last minute strike secured a victory that took Espanyol up to 13th place with 31 points after their first win in eight games.

Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.