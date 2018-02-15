Barcelona name Turkish firm Beko as training kit partner

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Barcelona announced on Thursday a three-year extension to their existing sponsorship agreement with electronics brand Beko, which will see the Turkish firm sponsor the team’s training kit.

The club did not give financial information about the deal, which was unveiled by president Josep Maria Bartomeu at a news conference on Thursday, attended by Barca defender Gerard Pique.

Local media reported the deal was worth 57 million euros (50.48 million pounds).

Beko currently sponsors the sleeves of Barca’s first team kit and the back of their training kit as part of a deal first signed in 2014.

The firm’s name will now be front and centre of the team’s new training kit, which was unveiled by the club.

“This association with a brand that is a leader in its field is vital for the club to continue to lead the elite of world football,” said Barca president Bartomeu.

Barca are the only team in La Liga to have a sponsor on their training kit, mimicking Manchester United’s pioneering deal with logistics giant DHL in 2011.

The deal to sponsor Barca’s training kit eclipses 14 out of the 20 Premier League club’s sponsorship agreements for their first team kit, according to figures from sportingintelligence, quoted by the Daily Mail.

Barca, who are seven points clear at the top of La Liga and face Chelsea next week in a Champions League last-16 first leg tie, receive 55 million euros annually from their shirt sponsorship deal with Japanese firm Rakuten, signed in 2016.