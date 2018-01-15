Barca's Dembele suffers another hamstring injury

MADRID (Reuters) - Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has suffered another hamstring injury and will be out of action for between three and four weeks, the La Liga leaders said on Monday.

Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Barcelona vs Levante - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - January 7, 2018 Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele appluads the fans as he is substituted off REUTERS/Albert Gea

The French winger, signed last year from Borussia Dortmund for a fee which could rise to 147 million euros, suffered a hamstring tear in September that kept him out until January.

Dembele featured in four games after returning, starting one, before suffering a new problem in the 4-2 win over Real Sociedad on Sunday.

“Tests have confirmed that the player has suffered a hamstring injury of the semitendinosus muscle that does not affect the area operated on earlier in the season,” Barcelona said in a statement.

Dembele will miss King’s Cup and La Liga matches but should return before the Champions League last-16 clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Feb. 20.

Captain Andres Iniesta, who was on the bench against Real Sociedad, also has a problem in his right calf and is a doubt for the King’s Cup match at Espanyol on Wednesday.