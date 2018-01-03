FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dembele ready to return for Barcelona
Sections
Featured
Commentary: Banks rake in record fees to beat trading blues
banks
Commentary: Banks rake in record fees to beat trading blues
Tony Blair tells UK voters - time is running out to stop Brexit folly
brexit
Tony Blair tells UK voters - time is running out to stop Brexit folly
Iraq's Abadi in high-stakes plan to rein in Iranian-backed militias
iraq
Iraq's Abadi in high-stakes plan to rein in Iranian-backed militias
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 3, 2018 / 6:31 AM / 2 days ago

Dembele ready to return for Barcelona

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Barcelona’s record signing Ousmane Dembele is set to return from a long injury layoff in Thursday’s Copa del Rey match against Celta Vigo, the club has said.

Soccer Football - F.C. Barcelona - Ousmane Dembele Presentation - Barcelona, Spain - August 28, 2017. F.C. Barcelona's new signing Ousmane Dembele kicks a ball. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Dembele, who joined Barcelona for a 105 million euro ($126.60 million) fee that could rise to 147 million, from Borussia Dortmund in August, made only three appearances for the La Liga side before rupturing his hamstring against Getafe on Sept. 16.

The 20-year-old French forward, who had a surgery in Finland, returned to training in December and received his medical discharge on Tuesday.

Ernesto Valverde’s Barcelona travel to Vigo for the first leg of their round of 16 Copa del Rey tie before hosting the reverse fixture at Camp Nou next week.

They will also return to league action with a home game against Levante on Sunday.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.