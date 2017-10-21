FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Controversial Deulofeu goal helps Barca ease past Malaga
October 21, 2017 / 8:53 PM / in 3 days

Controversial Deulofeu goal helps Barca ease past Malaga

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - A controversial Gerard Deulofeu strike sent Barcelona on their way to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Malaga as they stretched their lead at the top of La Liga.

Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - FC Barcelona vs Malaga CF - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - October 21, 2017 Barcelona’s Gerard Deulofeu in action with Malaga's Juan Carlos REUTERS/Albert Gea

In the second minute at the Nou Camp, the ball clearly ran out of play before Lucas Digne crossed for Deulofeu, who flicked it in off a superb backheel, leaving Malaga irate.

Barcelona struggled to break the visitors down as they searched for a second, which came in the 56th minute when captain Andres Iniesta fired home with the help of a deflection.

Luis Suarez missed a golden opportunity when set up by Sergi Roberto as the Catalans failed to score a third but still moved four points clear of second-placed Valencia.

Reporting by Rik Sharma; Editing by Christian Radnedge

