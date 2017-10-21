FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barcelona to offer Messi lifetime deal
October 21, 2017 / 2:18 PM / 4 days ago

Barcelona to offer Messi lifetime deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Barcelona will offer Lionel Messi a lifetime contract at the club, CEO Oscar Grau said on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - FC Barcelona vs Olympiacos - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - October 18, 2017 Barcelona’s Lionel Messi reacts after missing a chance REUTERS/Albert Gea

Messi, 30, agreed a four-year deal with Barcelona in July, although has not officially signed it yet.

Grau, speaking at the club’s annual general meeting, said the Argentine forward would be offered a similar deal to the one Barca’s Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta signed this month.

“Messi signed a four-year deal in June, but the club will offer him a lifetime contract,” Grau told club members.

“The idea is for Leo, who has been here since he was little, to stay here for life, as he is an icon. After he finishes playing we want him to remain linked to the club.”

Reporting by Rik Sharma, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
