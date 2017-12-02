Barca defender Umtiti sidelined for eight weeks

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Barcelona will be without centre back Samuel Umtiti for eight weeks, the La Liga leaders said on Saturday, after the France international tore a hamstring in the 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo, meaning he will miss the game at Real Madrid on Dec. 23.

FILE PHOTO - Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - FC Barcelona vs Celta Vigo - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - December 2, 2017 Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti leaves the pitch after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Albert Gea

Umtiti’s injury means Barca will have to rely on the injury-prone Thomas Vermaelen to partner Gerard Pique until Javier Mascherano returns from a hamstring problem midway through December.

Vermaelen, who came on to replace Umtiti against Celta, has only started one league game this season.

Umtiti sustained the injury at a crucial stage of the game as he tried to keep up with Celta forward Iago Aspas, who raced towards goal unchallenged to lay on a pass for Maxi Gomez to equalise in the 70th minute.

“Losing Samuel right now is a big loss, he was in excellent form,” said Barca coach Ernesto Valverde.

“The injury cost us the goal, it was an accumulation of catastrophes, conceding the equaliser and the injury.”