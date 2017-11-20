FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barcelona to appeal Suarez, Pique yellow cards
November 20, 2017 / 7:39 AM / a day ago

Barcelona to appeal Suarez, Pique yellow cards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - La Liga leaders Barcelona will appeal the yellow cards handed to defender Gerard Pique and striker Luis Suarez during Saturday’s 3-0 win at Leganes, the Spanish club has said.

Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Leganes vs FC Barcelona - Butarque Municipal Stadium, Leganes, Spain - November 18, 2017 Barcelona’s Luis Suarez celebrates with Gerard Pique after scoring their second goal REUTERS/Juan Medina

Pique was booked in the first half for fouling Leganes midfielder Nordin Amrabat and will miss Barcelona’s league game against second-placed Valencia through suspension if his yellow card is not repealed.

Suarez, who scored twice against Leganes to end a five-match goal drought, was cautioned for impeding goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar in the second half.

“FC Barcelona appealing yellow cards shown to Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez during Saturday’s 3–0 win at Leganés,” the Catalonian team said on their Twitter.

If the appeal is unsuccessful, Barcelona will have to rely on their only two fit centre-backs -- Thomas Vermaelen and Samuel Umtiti -- as they try to maintain their four-point lead at the top of the standings when they visit Valencia on Sunday.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru

