Madrid won't use team coach for Girona clash for safety reasons

MADRID (Reuters) - Real Madrid will not use their branded team coach to transport players for the trip to Catalonia to play Girona on Sunday for security reasons, Spanish media reported.

Britain Soccer Football - Real Madrid team bus arrives in Cardiff - Cardiff, Wales - June 2, 2017 Police look on as the Real Madrid team bus arrives at their hotel in Cardiff Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic

The club do not want the vehicle to become a target due to political unrest in the region over Catalonia’s bid for independence.

Madrid do not usually bring the team coach to matches which are considered high risk, like the “Clasico” in Barcelona or away at Athletic Bilbao.

The team are planning to arrive in Girona by plane on Saturday evening before the match on Sunday, which they will travel to in an unmarked coach, Marca said. The plans are subject to change based on the political situation.