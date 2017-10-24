FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Madrid won't use team coach for Girona clash for safety reasons
Sections
Featured
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
The road to Brexit
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Autos
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Aerospace
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 24, 2017 / 2:13 PM / in 21 hours

Madrid won't use team coach for Girona clash for safety reasons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Real Madrid will not use their branded team coach to transport players for the trip to Catalonia to play Girona on Sunday for security reasons, Spanish media reported.

Britain Soccer Football - Real Madrid team bus arrives in Cardiff - Cardiff, Wales - June 2, 2017 Police look on as the Real Madrid team bus arrives at their hotel in Cardiff Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic

The club do not want the vehicle to become a target due to political unrest in the region over Catalonia’s bid for independence.

Madrid do not usually bring the team coach to matches which are considered high risk, like the “Clasico” in Barcelona or away at Athletic Bilbao.

The team are planning to arrive in Girona by plane on Saturday evening before the match on Sunday, which they will travel to in an unmarked coach, Marca said. The plans are subject to change based on the political situation.

Reporting by Rik Sharma, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.