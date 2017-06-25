Getafe seal La Liga return with Tenerife win

(Reuters) - Getafe beat Tenerife 3-1 for a 3-2 aggregate victory in the playoff final on Saturday to secure their return to the La Liga next season.

Getafe were relegated from the top flight after the 2015-16 campaign and finished third in the lower division last season to advance to the play-offs, where they beat Huesca in the first round to progress to the final.

Midfielders Alejandro Faurlin and Daniel Pacheco (two) scored for the Madrid-based club at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez while Tenerife's only goal was scored by striker Anthony Lozano.

Getafe join Levante and Girona in the top flight after they earned automatic promotion by finishing the regular season in

first and second position, respectively.