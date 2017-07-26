FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 days ago
Spanish federation picks Larrea to replace suspended Villar
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Venezuela
#NorthKorea
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
RBS makes first-half profit as recovery gathers pace
RBS makes first-half profit as recovery gathers pace
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 26, 2017 / 2:45 PM / 9 days ago

Spanish federation picks Larrea to replace suspended Villar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Spanish football federation (RFEF) named Juan Luis Larrea as its interim president on Wednesday, after Angel Maria Villar was suspended for a year following his arrest as part of a corruption investigation.

Villar was denied bail and Spain's state sports body took the decision to suspend him late on Tuesday, with treasurer Larrea, 71, taking his position.

"We are going through delicate moments, but that will not stop Spanish football moving forward," Larrea said during a general assembly of the RFEF.

Villar, president of the federation for 29 years, denies allegations of collusion, embezzlement and falsifying documents.

Reporting by Rik Sharma

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.