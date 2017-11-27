FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bale set to return for Madrid against Fuenlabrada
Sections
Featured
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry in Windsor in May
uk
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry in Windsor in May
Is 'lucky general' Macron's good fortune behind him?
france
Is 'lucky general' Macron's good fortune behind him?
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
russia
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 27, 2017 / 2:07 PM / a day ago

Bale set to return for Madrid against Fuenlabrada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Zinedine Zidane confirmed Gareth Bale will return from injury when Real Madrid host Fuenlabrada on Tuesday in the Copa del Rey.

Soccer Football - 2018 World Cup Qualifications - Europe - Wales Training - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - October 8, 2017 Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

The Welsh winger has not featured since he scored in the 3-1 win at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Sept. 26.

Bale suffered a calf injury during that clash and then later hurt his hamstring in training shortly before he was due to return.

“The idea is that Bale plays, we will see how long that is for,” Zidane told a news conference on Monday.

“He will be with us tomorrow. I want to see Bale at 100 percent as soon as possible, but I can’t say when that will be. He’s doing well, he just has to play.”

Reporting by Rik Sharma; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.