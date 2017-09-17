FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carvajal agrees to extend Madrid stay to 2022
September 17, 2017 / 1:43 PM / a month ago

Carvajal agrees to extend Madrid stay to 2022

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - Real Madrid v Chelsea - International Champions Cup - Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, United States of America - 16/17 - 30/7/16. Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal/Action Images via Reuters / Rebecca Cook/File Photo

MADRID (Reuters) - Real Madrid have agreed a deal with Dani Carvajal to extend the defender’s contract by two years to 2022, the club said on Sunday.

The right back has established himself as a key player for Madrid after they bought him back from Bayer Leverkusen in 2013.

“Real Madrid and Dani Carvajal have agreed an extension to the player’s contract, binding him to the club until the 30th of June 2022,” said Madrid in a statement.

Carvajal, who has lifted three Champions League trophies and one La Liga title since returning, amongst other silverware, is the third player to sign a new deal with Madrid this week, after Marcelo and Isco.

Reporting by Rik Sharma; Editing by Rex Gowar

