Real include 700 million euro clause in new Isco deal - local media

MADRID (Reuters) - Real Madrid have included a 700 million euro (£630.87 million) buy-out clause in playmaker Isco’s new five-year contract, designed to prevent a repeat of the Neymar situation experienced by Barcelona, local media reported on Thursday.

Real’s rivals Barca were caught off-guard when Paris St Germain triggered the 222 million euro buy-out clause in Neymar’s contract, which paved the way for the Brazil striker to move to the French club in August.

Spanish and European champions Real announced on Thursday that Isco has signed a four-year extension to his current contract, which was due to expire at the end of this campaign.

By law contracts in Spain must feature a buy-out clause and Madrid have pro-actively insisted on inserting unattainably high clauses into new deals for players, starting with the clause in Isco’s contract, Marca and AS reported on Thursday.

A key player for both club and country, Isco is in his fifth season in the Spanish capital after joining from Malaga. He has become a fans’ favourite at the Bernabeu.

A winner of three Champions Leagues and one Liga title with Madrid, the 25-year-old has developed into a pivotal component of Zinedine Zidane’s side over the past 18 months after initially struggling to establish himself.

He has made 197 appearances for the club, scoring 34 times, and was named man of the match as they dispatched Manchester United in the European Super Cup in August.

He also starred for Spain, scoring twice as they defeated Group G rivals Italy 3-0 earlier this month to move within a victory of World Cup qualification.