Ramos setback adds to Real Madrid injury problems

MADRID (Reuters) - Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos is set for at least two weeks on the sidelines with a calf problem, the club said in a statement on Friday, adding to the champions’ injury woes as they resume their faltering Liga campaign.

Fourth-placed Real, who are 14 points adrift of leaders Barcelona with a game in hand, will be without Ramos and suspended right back Dani Carvajal plus injured striker Karim Benzema for Sunday’s testing trip to Celta Vigo.

Ramos will also miss the league game at home to Villarreal on Jan. 13 and the King’s Cup last 16 return leg at the Bernabeu three days earlier against Numancia, who they beat 3-0 in the first game, plus a possible quarter-final first leg.

Welsh international Gareth Bale, who has been plagued by injuries, could make his first start Liga start for over three months against Celta after playing 61 minutes versus Numancia.