FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Sevilla confirm Berizzo as Sampaoli replacement
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
Lithium processors prepare to meet demand of electric cars
business
Lithium processors prepare to meet demand of electric cars
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 13, 2017 / 12:46 PM / 2 months ago

Sevilla confirm Berizzo as Sampaoli replacement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - Manchester United v Celta Vigo - UEFA Europa League Semi Final Second Leg - Old Trafford, Manchester, England - 11/5/17 Celta Vigo coach Eduardo Berizzo applauds fans after the match Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

MADRID (Reuters) - Sevilla announced the appointment on Tuesday of Eduardo Berizzo as coach on a two-year deal until 2019.

The Argentine replaces compatriot Jorge Sampaoli, who left to take over the Argentina national team in May.

Berizzo was in charge of La Liga rivals Celta Vigo for three seasons from 2014, leading the Galicians to last season’s Europa League semi-finals, and to eighth and sixth place finishes in his first two years in charge before coming 13th in the last campaign.

The 47-year-old agreed a deal in principle to join Sevilla, who finished fourth last season, earlier this month and put pen to paper on Tuesday.

“My challenge is the same as Sevilla’s: to keep on winning. It’s more difficult to continue winning than to do so for the first time. We’ll look to strengthen as much as we can in order to improve a side that is already very good,” Berizzo said.

His first competitive game as coach will come in the Champions League play-off round in August.

Reporting by Joseph Cassinelli; Editing by Alison Williams

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.