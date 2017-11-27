FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Valencia blow as Guedes sidelined for up to four weeks
Sections
Featured
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry in Windsor in May
uk
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry in Windsor in May
Is 'lucky general' Macron's good fortune behind him?
france
Is 'lucky general' Macron's good fortune behind him?
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
russia
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 27, 2017 / 10:18 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Valencia blow as Guedes sidelined for up to four weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Valencia will be without flying winger Goncalo Guedes for three to four weeks after he sustained a foot injury in their weekend top-of-the-table clash with Barcelona, the club said Monday.

FILE PHOTO - Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Valencia vs FC Barcelona - Mestalla, Valencia, Spain - November 26, 2017 Barcelona’s Nelson Semedo and Ivan Rakitic in action with Valencia's Goncalo Guedes REUTERS/Heino Kalis

The 20-year-old Portuguese needed an operation on the fifth metatarsal of his left foot after suffering the problem in the 1-1 La Liga draw at the Mestalla on Sunday.

“The player is already resting and will be discharged from hospital on Tuesday,” said Valencia in a statement.

“His recovery is estimated to take between three and four weeks depending on how the situation develops.”

Guedes, on loan from Paris St Germain, has been crucial in Valencia’s climb to second in the standings, four points behind leaders Barca.

Centre back Ezequiel Garay suffered an abdominal muscle problem during Sunday’s game and the club are monitoring him ahead of the King’s Cup last 32 second leg tie at home to Real Zaragoza on Thursday, in which Valencia hold a 2-0 lead.

Reporting by Rik Sharma in Madrid; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.