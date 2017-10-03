FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Valencia want to restart construction of new Mestalla
October 3, 2017 / 1:54 PM / in 16 days

Valencia want to restart construction of new Mestalla

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Soccer Football - Spanish La Liga Santander - Valencia vs Atletico Madrid - Valencia, Spain - September 9, 2017 Valencia's Rodrigo in action with Atletico Madrid's Thomas REUTERS/Heino Kalis

MADRID (Reuters) - Valencia have decided to continue building work on a new stadium after the project was stopped over seven years ago.

The club halted the construction of the “Nuevo Mestalla” in February 2009, two years after it began, because of financial problems, and subsequent efforts to reignite the project failed to get off the ground.

“The club will start proceedings with Valencia council for the process of obtaining the licenses required … to complete the works on their new stadium,” Valencia said in a statement on Tuesday. “(The) renewed project will be based on optimising the experience for fans.”

Valencia, third in the La Liga standings and unbeaten, have started the season in fine form under new coach Marcelino.

Reporting by Rik Sharma, editing by Ed Osmond

