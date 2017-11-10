FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Xavi set to retire at end of season, eyes coaching career
November 10, 2017 / 11:58 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

Xavi set to retire at end of season, eyes coaching career

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Former Barcelona and Spain midfielder Xavi Hernandez is set to retire at the end of the season and is keen to pursue a coaching career.

FC Barcelona v Arsenal - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg - The Nou Camp, Barcelona, Spain - 09/10 - 6/4/10 Xavi Hernandez - Barcelona Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Carl Recine

The 37-year-old, who won eight La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues trophies at Barcelona, is currently captain of Qatari club Al-Sadd.

Xavi, renowned for controlling play from a central position, said his ability to recover after a game was declining.

“I’ve had luck not to be injured and I think my career has come towards its end, there’s been a descent,” he told Spanish newspaper Sport.

”Qatar allowed me this. Now I see myself being more tired, it’s harder to recover, it will surely be my last year of being a footballer.

“I have the idea of getting my coaching licence next year and being a coach.”

Xavi collected 133 caps for Spain during a 14-year international career, winning the 2010 World Cup and the European Championship in 2008 and 2012.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

