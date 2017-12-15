FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swede Kallstrom calls time on football career
Sections
Featured
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
analysis
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
the week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
At a hotel near you - Cadavers in the banquet room
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
At a hotel near you - Cadavers in the banquet room
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 15, 2017 / 2:20 PM / a day ago

Swede Kallstrom calls time on football career

Philip O'Connor

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Former Arsenal and Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Kim Kallstrom announced on Friday he is calling time on a football career that stretched over almost two decades

Football Soccer - Italy v Sweden - EURO 2016 - Group E - Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse, France - 17/6/16 Sweden's Kim Kallstrom lies on the pitch REUTERS/ Vincent Kessler Livepic

“I feel I‘m done, and I’ve done what I can on the field,” the tearful 35-year-old told reporters at an emotional news conference in Stockholm. “It’s fun to play matches at the weekend, but you have to be able to do the work during the week. I feel I lack the energy there.”

Famed for his powerful and precise left foot, Kallstrom returned to Djurgardens IF in Stockholm in February after a 14-year spell abroad in which he represented Rennes and Lyon in France, Russian club Spartak Moscow and Swiss side Grasshopper.

He won the French league and cup with Lyon and added England’s FA Cup in 2014 during an injury-plagued spell on loan at Arsenal, as well as playing 131 games for Sweden and appearing at the finals of three European Championships and one World Cup.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.