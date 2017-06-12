FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Move to Crystal Palace 'worst decision', says striker Adebayor
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 12, 2017 / 6:43 AM / 2 months ago

Move to Crystal Palace 'worst decision', says striker Adebayor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - Arsenal v Crystal Palace - Barclays Premier League - Emirates Stadium - 17/4/16 Crystal Palace's Emmanuel Adebayor warms up Action Images via Reuters / Tony O'Brien Livepic

(Reuters) - Striker Emmanuel Adebayor has said his move to Premier League side Crystal Palace in 2016 was the "worst decision" of his career.

The 33-year-old former Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur forward joined Palace on a six-moth loan spell in January last year and was released at the end of that season after scoring just once in 15 appearances.

"I had some great experiences in England in clubs who are among the best in the country," Adebayor, who currently plays for Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir, told British media.

"The only error that I made was to sign for Crystal Palace in January 2016.

"I did it just to please my entourage, who were saying to me: 'Manu, you have to start playing again!' It was the worst decision of my career."

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.