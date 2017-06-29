FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Striker Gomis leaves Swansea to join Galatasaray
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
sports
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 29, 2017 / 5:24 AM / a month ago

Striker Gomis leaves Swansea to join Galatasaray

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - Marseille v Monaco - French Ligue 1 - Orange Velodrome stadium, Marseille, France 15/01/2017 - Marseille's Bafetimbi Gomis reacts.Jean-Paul Pelissier

(Reuters) - French striker Bafetimbi Gomis has left Swansea City to join Turkey's Galatasaray for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League side have said.

The 31-year-old joined Swansea on a free transfer in 2014 and scored 13 league goals in two seasons before going on loan last season at Marseille, where he netted 21 goals in 34 appearances.

"Swansea City has agreed the transfer of striker Bafetimbi Gomis to Galatasaray for an undisclosed fee," Swansea announced on their official website. (www.swanseacity.com)

"Everyone at Swansea City would like to thank Bafe for his service to the club and wish him well for the future."

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.