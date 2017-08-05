FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fernando leaves Man City to join Galatasaray
#Sports News
August 5, 2017 / 9:25 AM / in 2 months

Fernando leaves Man City to join Galatasaray

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Britain Football Soccer - Manchester City v Celtic - UEFA Champions League Group Stage - Group C - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England - 6/12/16 Manchester City's Fernando Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

(Reuters) - Galatasaray have signed Brazilian midfielder Fernando from Manchester City on a three-year contract for a fee of 5.25 million euros (4.73 million pounds), both clubs announced on Friday.

Fernando, who joined City from Porto in 2014 and made more than 100 appearances for the Manchester club, heads to Turkey after being used sparingly by manager Pep Guardiola last season.

“The club has looked after me incredibly well throughout my time here and I have enjoyed the challenge of playing for a top team in probably the world’s toughest league,” the 30-year-old told City’s website. (www.mancity.com)

“The League Cup success of 2016 was a highlight for me and something I will never forget.”

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Nick Mulvenney

