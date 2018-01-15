FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nine candidates bid for European Super Cup in 2020
January 15, 2018 / 5:20 PM / a day ago

Nine candidates bid for European Super Cup in 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Nine venues have expressed an interest in hosting the European Super Cup match in 2020 between that year’s winners of the Champions League and Europa League, UEFA said on Monday.

The European soccer body said the nine were Tirana (Albania), Minsk (Belarus), Helsinki (Finland), Nice (France), Haifa (Israel), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Chisinau (Moldova), Belfast (Northern Ireland) and Porto (Portugal).

The winners will be chosen by UEFA’s executive committee in May.

This year’s match will be staged in Tallinn, Estonia with Istanbul, Turkey to host the game in 2019.

Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Christian Radnedge

