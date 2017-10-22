FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Uruguay matches halted in player strike over image rights
Sections
Featured
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Reuters investigates
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 22, 2017 / 5:00 PM / 2 days ago

Uruguay matches halted in player strike over image rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTEVIDEO (Reuters) - Four Uruguayan league games, including a top of the table clash between Penarol and Defensor, were cancelled on Sunday in an ongoing battle between players and administrators over image rights.

Hundreds of players, backed by the local association of coaches, signed a letter to the Uruguayan Football Association on Friday accusing them of “exploitation.”

“Cease and desist,” wrote the group of 500 players calling themselves More United Than Ever. “We ask that you immediately stop using our personal rights in any way, shape or form.”

Players’ representatives met with officials on Friday but no agreement was reached and four first division games were cancelled on Saturday and another four on Sunday.

The stoppage comes a month after games all across Uruguay were cancelled by referees protesting increased violence against match officials.

Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ian Chadband

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.