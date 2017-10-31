FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uruguayan players to return to action after strike
#Sports News
October 31, 2017 / 12:50 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Uruguayan players to return to action after strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTEVIDEO (Reuters) - Uruguayan footballers will return to action next weekend after almost two weeks on strike over image rights payments, but the hundreds of players involved in the dispute warned they will keep fighting to establish a clearer distribution of monies.

“The conflict is not over, much less our fight,” said a statement issued on Monday by a players’ group, made up of more than 500 professionals, calling themselves More United Than Ever after announcing the planned return to action.

The detente happened after the Uruguayan Football Association formally agreed to recognise More United Than Ever and begin talks at ending the dispute.

The championship was halted on Oct. 21 and at least 16 top flight games were cancelled.

The league will resume on Saturday and Sunday, with eight games, including a top of the table clash between Penarol and Defensor.

Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Christian Radnedge

