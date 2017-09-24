FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uruguay cancels Sunday football after referees attacked
September 24, 2017

Uruguay cancels Sunday football after referees attacked

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTEVIDEO (Reuters) - The Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) cancelled all scheduled matches on Sunday after the country’s referees decided they would refuse to officiate further due to increasing violence.

“Given the resolution by the Uruguayan Association of Football Referees to not take charge of games, the AUF has suspended all activities for this Sunday (24/9) in all disciplines and categories,” the AUF said in a statement.

The decision means the cancellation of five first division matches as well as others at lower levels.

The decision came after two officials, one of them a woman, were attacked by spectators on Saturday during an under-19 game between Platense and Basanez.

Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Clare Fallon

