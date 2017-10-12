FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kaka not renewing Orlando contract at end of season
October 12, 2017 / 7:20 AM / in 7 days

Kaka not renewing Orlando contract at end of season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 30, 2017; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando City SC midfielder Kaka (10) controls the ball against the FC Dallas during the first half at Orlando City Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Kaka will not renew his contract with Major League Soccer club Orlando City at the end of the season, the former Real Madrid and AC Milan midfielder has said.

Kaka, who won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002, joined Orlando in 2014 and scored 25 goals in 77 appearances for the team.

“As you all know, my contract with Orlando City ends this year. My final decision is not to renew,” Kaka told reporters at a news conference with Orlando’s chief executive Alex Leitao and majority owner Flavio Augusto da Silva on Wednesday.

Leitao and da Silva thanked Kaka for his service to Orlando and said the club’s doors would always be open to the former world player of the year.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

