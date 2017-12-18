FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monagas win Venezuelan championship for first time
#Sports News
December 18, 2017 / 1:34 AM / 2 days ago

Monagas win Venezuelan championship for first time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Monagas beat Deportivo Lara 2-0 on Sunday to win the Venezuelanchampionship for the first time in their 30-year history.

Anthony Blondell put the visitors ahead after 37 minutes and Agnel Flores made it 2-0 with nine minutes left to give the club from Maturin a 2-1 aggregate victory over the two-legged final.

The championship decider is played between the winners of the Clausura and Apertura tournaments, two mini leagues decided in each half of the season.

Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford

