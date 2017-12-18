Monagas win Venezuelan championship for first time

(Reuters) - Monagas beat Deportivo Lara 2-0 on Sunday to win the Venezuelanchampionship for the first time in their 30-year history.

Anthony Blondell put the visitors ahead after 37 minutes and Agnel Flores made it 2-0 with nine minutes left to give the club from Maturin a 2-1 aggregate victory over the two-legged final.

The championship decider is played between the winners of the Clausura and Apertura tournaments, two mini leagues decided in each half of the season.