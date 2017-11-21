Bellamy, Hartson eager to succeed Coleman as Wales boss

(Reuters) - Retired Wales players Craig Bellamy and John Hartson are eager to become the next manager of the national team following Chris Coleman’s resignation from the role last week.

Britain Football Soccer - Cardiff City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Sky Bet Championship - Cardiff City Stadium - 16/17 - 3/12/16 Fromer Cardiff City player Craig Bellamy. Action Images / Adam Holt/File Photo

Coleman, who led the side to the semi-finals of the Euro 2016 tournament in France, stepped down after failing to lead Wales to next year’s World Cup finals in Russia and was appointed Championship side Sunderland’s manager on Sunday.

Former Manchester City and Liverpool striker Bellamy, who has 78 caps for the national side, believes his experience as a coach at youth level and playing alongside many of Wales’ current squad members makes him great fit for the role.`

“I‘m passionately Welsh. It’s the pinnacle for me and I would definitely always be interested in that job,” Bellamy told Sky Sports. “It’s a good position so I‘m sure there are going to be plenty of people interested in it...”

Fellow pundit Hartson, who has 51 caps for Wales, believes his extensive coverage of the national team merits consideration along with the fact that he was in contention with Gary Speed for the job in 2007.

The 42-year-old says he would “walk on broken glass for the job” but believes he will not be seriously considered by the Welsh FA and tipped recently sacked West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis to succeed Coleman.