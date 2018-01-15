FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wales name Giggs as manager on four-year deal
Sections
Featured
Inflation falls back for first time since June as Brexit hit wanes
economy
Inflation falls back for first time since June as Brexit hit wanes
Macron to act on Calais migrants, admits Brexit worries
brexit
Macron to act on Calais migrants, admits Brexit worries
Without rain, South Africa's Cape Town may run out of water by April
environment
Without rain, South Africa's Cape Town may run out of water by April
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 15, 2018 / 1:50 PM / a day ago

Wales name Giggs as manager on four-year deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Wales have appointed former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs as their manager on a four-year contract, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) announced on Monday.

Soccer Football - Football Association of Wales - Ryan Giggs Press Conference - Hensol Castle, Vale of Glamorgan, Britain - January 15, 2018 New Wales manager Ryan Giggs poses with a Wales shirt after the press conference REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

The 44-year-old takes over from Chris Coleman, who led Wales to the Euro 2016 semi-finals but quit the job in November to take charge of English Championship (second tier) side Sunderland.

Giggs won 64 caps between 1991 and 2007 but was unpopular with some Wales fans for missing many internationals, especially friendlies.

He ended his playing career in 2014 and was Louis van Gaal’s assistant at Old Trafford for the following two seasons before leaving United in 2016 after Jose Mourinho was appointed as manager.

Soccer Football - Football Association of Wales - Ryan Giggs Press Conference - Hensol Castle, Vale of Glamorgan, Britain - January 15, 2018 New Wales manager Ryan Giggs poses with a Wales shirt after the press conference REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

“We are extremely delighted to see Ryan appointed as the national team manager,” said FAW chief executive Jonathan Ford in a statement.

“With his vast amount of experience having played, coached and managed the biggest club in the world, we are confident of a successful future for our national team.”

Soccer Football - Football Association of Wales - Ryan Giggs Press Conference - Hensol Castle, Vale of Glamorgan, Britain - January 15, 2018 New Wales manager Ryan Giggs during the press conference REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Giggs said he was proud to have been handed the job and excited by the challenge ahead, with Wales having failed to qualify for this year’s World Cup finals in Russia and now focussing on the 2020 European Championship.

“I can’t wait to start working with the players as we prepare for those crucial games later in the year,” he said.

Giggs’ first game in charge will be in the China Cup tournament against the hosts in Nanning on March 22.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond and Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.