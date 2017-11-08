Youngsters can convince Wales boss Coleman to stay, says King

(Reuters) - The emergence of talented Welsh youngsters could help convince Chris Coleman to extend his stay as national team coach, Wales midfielder Andy King has said.

Soccer Football - Wales Training - The Vale Resort, Vale Of Glamorgan, Britain - November 6, 2017 Wales manager Chris Coleman during training Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Coleman’s contract expires at the end of the month after friendlies with France on Friday and Panama four days later.

The 47-year-old may use the fixtures to give international experience to Chelsea’s Ethan Ampadu and Sheffield United’s David Brooks, while Liverpool teenager Ben Woodburn could also make his first start for Wales.

“You are well aware of what the players think of him as a man and a manager, the things he has achieved have been absolutely outstanding,” King, who has 43 caps, told reporters.

”He has seen the Wales success is not going to come to an end any time soon with the quality of young players we have coming through.

“Hopefully we will see a glimpse of them over the next couple of weeks. They are really outstanding players at good clubs who will be learning all the time.”

The Wales squad assembled for the first time since last month’s 1-0 defeat by Ireland, which ended their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup finals in Russia next year.

King said Coleman, who led the team to Euro 2016 semi-finals, retains the backing of the dressing room despite their recent results.

“You can see with the players when they go out on the pitch they will give their all for him as they do for the country. We as players all want him to stay on,” the Leicester City player said.