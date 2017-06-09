FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Robson-Kanu withdraws from Wales squad for Serbia match
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 9, 2017 / 5:32 AM / 2 months ago

Robson-Kanu withdraws from Wales squad for Serbia match

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - Wales Training - The Vale Resort, Vale of Glamorgan, Wales - June 7, 2017 Wales' Hal Robson-Kanu during training Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic

(Reuters) - Wales striker Hal Robson-Kanu has withdrawn from the squad for their World Cup qualifier against Serbia on Sunday, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) said on its official Twitter account.

Robson-Kanu, who scored three goals in 29 Premier League appearances for West Bromwich Albion last season, is the second striker to withdraw from the squad after Liverpool's Ben Woodburn sustained a calf injury.

No reason was given for his withdrawal.

Swansea City and Wales under-20 forward Daniel James will replace Robson-Kanu in the squad as Wales try to cut down the four-point gap to leaders Serbia and Ireland in UEFA Group D.

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale is suspended for the match in Belgrade.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Nick Mulvenney

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.