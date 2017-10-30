FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia captain Jedinak returns for Villa
Sections
Featured
Ryanair cancellations won't stop record profit
Business
Ryanair cancellations won't stop record profit
In warehouse of horrors, body broker stacked human heads
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
In warehouse of horrors, body broker stacked human heads
Brexit preparations speed up
Brexit preparations speed up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 30, 2017 / 2:08 AM / a day ago

Australia captain Jedinak returns for Villa

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia captain Mile Jedinak has raised hopes he might be fit to play in next month’s World Cup playoff against Honduras after making his long-awaited return for Aston Villa in the English Championship on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO - Britain Football Soccer - England v Australia - International Friendly - Stadium of Light, Sunderland - 27/5/16 Australia's Mile Jedinak arrives before the game Action Images via Reuters / Ed Sykes

The midfield stalwart has battled a groin injury for months and has been sidelined from Australia’s World Cup qualifying campaign since June.

Jedinak was came on for the last half-hour of Villa’s 0-0 draw in the derby against Birmingham City, his first appearance since Sept. 12, and impressed coach Steve Bruce.

“Once Jedinak came in, it stopped them and they weren’t as physical,” he told British media.

“I thought Jedinak coming on helped us enormously.”

Australia coach Ange Postecoglou would hope for a similar impact from Jedinak in the two-leg playoff against Honduras and the 71-cap midfielder was named in his preliminary 30-man squad for the ties.

The Central Americans host the first leg in San Pedro Sula on Nov. 10, with the second in Sydney on Nov. 15. The aggregate winners seal a place in the World Cup finals in Russia.

Postecoglou is expected to name his final 23-man squad this week.

Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Nick Mulvenney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.