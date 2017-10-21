Suarez left out of Uruguay squad to recover from knee injury

MADRID (Reuters) - Uruguay have left Luis Suarez out of their squad for November friendlies against Poland and Austria to help him overcome a knee problem.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - 2018 World Cup Qualifiers - Paraguay v Uruguay - Defensores del Chaco stadium, Asuncion, Paraguay - September 5, 2017. Uruguay's Luis Suarez celebrates after a goal against Paraguay. REUTERS/Mario Valdez

The Barcelona striker sustained the injury in August against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup but has been playing since for both club and country, helping Uruguay seal qualification for next year’s World Cup.

“The AUF reports that Barcelona’s medical department proposes, in order to continue with the good evolution and rehabilitation of Luis Suarez’s right knee, that he undertakes medical and physiological treatment for a week from November 11,” the Uruguayan FA said in a statement on Saturday.