FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia and Syria into extra time in World Cup playoff
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 10, 2017 / 11:00 AM / in 9 days

Australia and Syria into extra time in World Cup playoff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Soccer Football - 2018 World Cup Qualifications - Asia - Syria vs Australia - Olympic Stadium, Sydney, Australia - October 10, 2017 - Syria's Zaher Almedani and Australia's Mathew Leckie in action. REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia and Syria went to extra time in their Asian World Cup playoff second leg on Tuesday after a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes at the Olympic Stadium left them deadlocked at 2-2 on aggregate.

The winners of the tie will face the fourth-placed team in North and Central America and Caribbean (CONCACAF) qualifying in another two-legged playoff, with a spot in Russia next year on the line.

The tie will be decided by a penalty shootout if there are no more goals in the extra half an hour. The first leg in Malaysia last week also finished 1-1.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.