FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Injured Lukaku misses Belgium's trip to Bosnia
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 5, 2017 / 7:45 PM / 13 days ago

Injured Lukaku misses Belgium's trip to Bosnia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United vs Crystal Palace - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 30, 2017 Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku will miss the World Cup qualifier away to Bosnia on Saturday but could play in next week’s final Group H game at home to Cyprus, the Belgian FA said on Thursday.

Lukaku did not travel to Sarajevo with Belgium, who have already qualfied for next year’s finals in Russia, after failing to train this week because of an ankle injury.

The Manchester United forward will continue to train on his own in Belgium over the weekend in a bid to be fit for Tuesday’s match with Cyprus in Brussels.

Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.