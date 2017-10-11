FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pizzi stands down as Chile coach after elimination - reports
Sections
Featured
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 11, 2017 / 4:23 AM / 8 days ago

Pizzi stands down as Chile coach after elimination - reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Soccer Football - 2018 World Cup Qualifications - Chile's national soccer team news conference - Sao Paulo, Brazil - October 9, 2017 - Chile's head coach Juan Antonio Pizzi attends a news conference. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

(Reuters) - Juan Antonio Pizzi has confirmed he will stand down as Chile coach, just hours after his team were beaten 3-0 by Brazil to miss out on qualification for the 2018 World Cup Finals, local news reports said.

Pizzi’s contract was due to expire at the conclusion of the qualifiers and after Chile finished sixth in the 10-team group, outside the places for Russia, he said there was no reason to discuss a new deal.

“I am ruling myself out of continuing,” Pizzi said in comments reported by Chilean media and confirmed by veteran midfielder Gary Medel.

Pizzi, 49, led Chile to victory at the 2016 Centenary Copa America but his ageing team have struggled in the closing stages of the qualifiers, winning just two of their last six games.

Several of the team’s biggest names -- including Claudio Bravo, Arturo Vidal and Medel -- are already in their 30s and Tuesday’s defeat in Sao Paulo appears to have signalled the end of the most successful team in the country’s history.

Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by John O'Brien

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.