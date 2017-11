LONDON (Reuters) - Croatia qualified for next year’s World Cup finals following a goalless draw with Greece in the second leg of their playoff on Sunday.

Soccer Football - 2018 World Cup Qualifications - Europe - Greece vs Croatia - Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus, Greece - November 12, 2017 Greece's Zeca in action with Croatia's Dejan Lovren REUTERS/Costas Baltas

The result gave Croatia a 4-1 aggregate win.