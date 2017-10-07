FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece up to second after win in Cyprus
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 7, 2017 / 9:40 PM / in 12 days

Greece up to second after win in Cyprus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Greece’s Sokratis Papastathopoulos celebrates after the match with team mates REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Greece leapt up to second in their World Cup qualifying group after a crucial 2-1 away win over Cyprus on Saturday, almost certainly eliminating Bosnia in the process.

Greece have 16 points from nine games in Group H, nine behind group winners Belgium and two ahead of Bosnia who lost 4-3 at home to the Belgians earlier on Saturday. The Greeks’ final game appears to be a formality at home to Gibraltar who have lost all nine games.

The winners of the nine European groups qualify directly for Russia next year and the best eight of the nine runners-up play off for four more places.

Greece had drawn four and lost one of their previous five games in the group and fell behind in the 18th minute, Pieros Sotiriou scoring at the second attempt after his first shot was saved by Orestis Karnezis.

Cyprus, on 10 points, could have stayed in contention but an awful mistake by Konstantinos Laifis six minutes later let Greece back into the game.

The hapless Laifis gave the ball away near the edge of the penalty area and it was quickly slipped to Kostas Mitroglou who fired the equaliser.

Greece went ahead two minutes later when Alexandros Tziolis rose at the far post to score with a powerful header.

Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Rex Gowar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.