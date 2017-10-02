FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
England call up Winks for first time as Delph, Jones out injured
October 2, 2017 / 6:57 PM / 16 days ago

England call up Winks for first time as Delph, Jones out injured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Soccer Football - Champions League - Apoel Nicosia vs Tottenham Hotspur - GSP Stadium, Nicosia, Cyprus - September 26, 2017 Tottenham's Harry Winks in action with Apoel Nicosia’s Vinicius Junior Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

LONDON (Reuters) - England have called up Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks for the first time after Fabian Delph and Phil Jones were sidelined by injury for this week’s World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Lithuania, the FA said on Monday.

The 21-year-old Winks was initially named in the Under-21 squad but will now link up with Gareth Southgate’s senior players as Group F leaders England seek the win that will guarantee them a place at the finals in Russia next year.

Manchester City midfielder Delph and Manchester United defender Jones have returned to their Premier League clubs for treatment after being assessed before training on Monday.

Southgate has 25 players to choose from for the fixtures against Slovenia at Wembley and away to Lithuania on Sunday, although Dele Alli is suspended for the first match.

Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Larry King

