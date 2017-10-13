Spain to meet World Cup hosts Russia, Costa Rica in November friendlies

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Spain will play friendlies in November against Costa Rica and Russia in preparation for next year’s World Cup, the Spanish soccer federation said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO - Soccer Football - 2018 World Cup Qualification - Europe - Spain news conference - Teddy Stadium, Jerusalem - October 8, 2017. Spain's coach Julen Lopetegui attends a news conference ahead of their match against Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

The 2010 World Cup winners will face Costa Rica at Malaga’s La Rosaleda stadium on Nov. 11. The Central American nation, who reached the quarter-finals of the 2014 World Cup, have also qualified for the tournament in Russia.

Spain then travel to hosts Russia on Nov. 14 to play at the Krestovsky stadium in Saint Petersburg, which will hold seven games at the World Cup.

Julen Lopetegui’s side clinched their place in the showpiece tournament last Friday by beating Albania 3-0.

They finished top of European qualifying Group G by winning nine out of 10 games in the campaign.