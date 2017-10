Soccer Football - 2018 World Cup Qualifications - Europe - Spain vs Albania - Estadio Jose Rico Perez, Alicante, Spain - October 6, 2017 Spain’s David Silva in action with Albania’s Jahmir Hyka and Arlind Ajeti REUTERS/Heino Kalis

(Reuters) - Spain qualified for next year’s World Cup finals with a 3-0 win over Albania in their Group G game on Friday.